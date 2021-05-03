Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.37.

Capstone Mining stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.46. 64,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,895. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. Capstone Mining has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -446.30 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The company operates its business through five segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Minto, Santo Domingo and Other. Capstone Mining was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

