Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Short Interest Update

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 220,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Cardiol Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CRTPF opened at $3.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.19.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.