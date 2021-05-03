CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. CareDx accounts for about 4.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of CareDx worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 851.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,240,000 after buying an additional 867,563 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,099,000 after purchasing an additional 442,692 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $30,972,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $18,113,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,992,000 after buying an additional 225,040 shares in the last quarter.

CDNA stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,430. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.89 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.51 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. On average, research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNA. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $914,656.80. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $898,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,704 shares of company stock worth $3,149,757. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

