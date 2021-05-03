Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

Cargojet (TSE:CJT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$245.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$310.00 to C$315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$250.55.

Shares of CJT traded up C$1.48 on Monday, reaching C$182.47. 45,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,835. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$173.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$202.21. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$125.18 and a 12 month high of C$250.01.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$175.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.6199997 EPS for the current year.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

