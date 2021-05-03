CargoX Price Hits $0.26 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, CargoX has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One CargoX coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC on major exchanges. CargoX has a market cap of $43.78 million and $209,523.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00073004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00020084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00071342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.12 or 0.00899450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,860.86 or 0.10313690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00101329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00047337 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 165,509,840 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

