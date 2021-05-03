Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.00.

CSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $191.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.49. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $194.83. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

