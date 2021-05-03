CarLotz (LOTZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million.

LOTZ opened at $7.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80. CarLotz has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOTZ. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of CarLotz in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of CarLotz in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

