CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Hits New 12-Month High at $136.60

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $136.60 and last traded at $136.27, with a volume of 2248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.24.
KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.
The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.04.
In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $1,155,357.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,814.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,396 shares of company stock worth $28,060,337 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 51.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.
About CarMax (NYSE:KMX)
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
