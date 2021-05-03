CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Hits New 12-Month High at $136.60

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $136.60 and last traded at $136.27, with a volume of 2248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.24.

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.

Get CarMax alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.04.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $1,155,357.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,814.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,396 shares of company stock worth $28,060,337 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 51.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.