Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Shares Bought by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 255,500 shares during the period. Castlight Health comprises about 1.3% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Castlight Health worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSLT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Castlight Health in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 56,956 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 408.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 149,326 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSLT traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.88. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSLT shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 59,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $112,672.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,137.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 19,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $37,187.64. Insiders have sold 104,808 shares of company stock worth $195,177 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

