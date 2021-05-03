Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,740 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 1.2% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.10% of Caterpillar worth $127,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after acquiring an additional 175,477 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.37.

CAT traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $228.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,928. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $124.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.