Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Wesleyan Assurance Society

Wesleyan Assurance Society cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 3.6% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $27,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,772,000 after purchasing an additional 175,477 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.37.

CAT traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.59. The company had a trading volume of 57,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,928. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $237.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $124.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

