Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will announce $154.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $156.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.90 million. Cathay General Bancorp reported sales of $150.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $623.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $612.00 million to $630.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $645.17 million, with estimates ranging from $630.10 million to $671.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CATY shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $449,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 687.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

CATY stock opened at $40.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

