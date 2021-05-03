CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Raised to C$81.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCL.B. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$80.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.38.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries stock traded up C$0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$70.71. 61,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,843. The company has a market cap of C$12.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.82. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of C$39.03 and a twelve month high of C$72.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$69.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.31.

In related news, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 50,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.27, for a total value of C$3,363,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 625,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$42,111,164.73. Also, Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 1,600 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.72, for a total transaction of C$111,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$637,938. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,437.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.