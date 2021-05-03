Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.25.

Celanese stock opened at $156.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.00 and a 200 day moving average of $135.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $160.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Celanese will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $5,313,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,356,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Celanese by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 105,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

