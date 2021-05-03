Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.88.

CE traded up $2.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. Celanese has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $160.78. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.36.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 36.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth $360,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 2,977.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 48.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

