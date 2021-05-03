Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Alembic Global Advisors

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.88.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.89. 1,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.00 and a 200 day moving average of $135.36. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $160.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth about $1,883,000. J. Goldman & Company acquired a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth approximately $5,177,000. EQIS Capital Management lifted its stake in Celanese by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. EQIS Capital Management now owns 9,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 883.6% in the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 66,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 59,380 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors grew its position in shares of Celanese by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors now owns 58,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.