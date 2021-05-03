Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $181.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $181.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CE. Barclays lifted their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.88.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $2.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,451. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

