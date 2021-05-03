Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $183.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $183.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.25.

CE stock opened at $156.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $160.78.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

