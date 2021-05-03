Celo (CELO) Trading Down 4.9% This Week

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $5.50 or 0.00009651 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $1.24 billion and $44.17 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celo has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celo Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,479,897 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

