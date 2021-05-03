Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Tops $1.01 on Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Celo Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001822 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $48.18 million and $276,346.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00071898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00071690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.83 or 0.00880990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,567.86 or 0.10055139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00100505 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00046708 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 47,757,641 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

