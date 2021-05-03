CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Down to $2.49

Shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.49, but opened at $2.20. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 52,091 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their price target on CEMIG from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet cut CEMIG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 340.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,073 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CEMIG Company Profile (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

