CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Down to $2.49

Shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.49, but opened at $2.20. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 52,091 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their price target on CEMIG from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet cut CEMIG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38.
CEMIG Company Profile (NYSE:CIG)
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
