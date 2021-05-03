Center For Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,459 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $126.99 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $120.25 and a twelve month high of $128.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

