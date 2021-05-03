CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFBK traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,359. The stock has a market cap of $108.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. CF Bankshares has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 27.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.91%.

In related news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,376.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 457.5% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 294,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 241,551 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in CF Bankshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CF Bankshares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

