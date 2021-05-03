Chainlink (LINK) Reaches Market Cap of $17.59 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion and approximately $1.48 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for $41.99 or 0.00072570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chainlink

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 419,009,556 coins. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars.

