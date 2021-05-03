ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of ChampionX worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ChampionX by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ChampionX by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChampionX stock opened at $21.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.40. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

