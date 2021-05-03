Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Increased to $660.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $570.00 to $660.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $689.30.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR opened at $673.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $632.68 and its 200-day moving average is $632.01. The stock has a market cap of $130.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $485.01 and a twelve month high of $683.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,837,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,738,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.