Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $740.00 at TD Securities

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $660.00 to $740.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 target price (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.50.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $678.88. The company had a trading volume of 30,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $131.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $632.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $632.01. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $485.01 and a fifty-two week high of $683.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 46.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 384.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 118.9% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

