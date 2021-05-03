Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.67

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.67 and last traded at C$12.60, with a volume of 37168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.51.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSH.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 178.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is 871.43%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

