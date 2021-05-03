Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Short Interest Update

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 331,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Comerica Bank increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $1,053,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $188,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 38.5% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $13.87 on Monday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $654.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

