Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,700 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 227,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHE shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded up $5.64 on Monday, reaching $482.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,184. Chemed has a 52-week low of $411.81 and a 52-week high of $560.00. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.95.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Chemed will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth about $1,784,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

