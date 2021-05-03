Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CHE.UN. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.07.

Shares of CHE.UN stock traded up C$0.60 on Monday, reaching C$8.15. 843,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,593. The stock has a market cap of C$851.87 million and a P/E ratio of -4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.14. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$4.02 and a 1-year high of C$8.15.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

