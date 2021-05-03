Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $65,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 206,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Chevron by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 236,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,004,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 52,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.44. 254,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,605,983. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.96. The company has a market cap of $201.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

