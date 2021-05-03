Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $61,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.53. The company had a trading volume of 307,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,605,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The company has a market capitalization of $201.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.