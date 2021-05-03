Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 206,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,444,000 after buying an additional 17,404 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 236,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,004,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 52,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $103.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.96. The company has a market cap of $199.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

