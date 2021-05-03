Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,742 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of Eagle Bancorp worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Surevest LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. G.Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $53.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $57.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.17.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.