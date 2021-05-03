Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 11,954 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,954 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $78.11 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $79.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day moving average is $74.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

