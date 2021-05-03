Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 2,223 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 1.7% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $20,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 52.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 371.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,314,000 after buying an additional 18,726 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY opened at $496.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $271.91 and a 52-week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

