Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $2.68 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,520 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 33.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 220.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 35.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,439 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in McDonald’s by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 68,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 23,210 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.03.

MCD stock opened at $236.08 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $236.29. The company has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.27 and a 200 day moving average of $217.33.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.