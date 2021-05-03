Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.18.

CHP.UN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research note on Friday.

CHP.UN stock traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,379. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.60. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1 year low of C$11.60 and a 1 year high of C$14.40. The stock has a market cap of C$4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

