Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.60 Per Share

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Chubb in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $11.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.70.

CB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

NYSE:CB opened at $171.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.12. Chubb has a 12-month low of $93.10 and a 12-month high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Chubb by 272.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

