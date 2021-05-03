CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.27

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.27 and last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIXX. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,942,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $106,177,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth $53,803,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,557,000. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,467,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

