CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.05

Shares of CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$20.05 and last traded at C$20.02, with a volume of 83793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.76.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CIX shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$23.00 target price (up previously from C$22.00) on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.41.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$564.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial Corp will post 2.9100001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

In other CI Financial news, Director William Thomas Holland acquired 50,000 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.25 per share, with a total value of C$912,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 606,920 shares in the company, valued at C$11,076,290. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,000.

CI Financial Company Profile (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

