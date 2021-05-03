CIBC Analysts Give Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) a C$47.00 Price Target

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) has been given a C$47.00 target price by equities researchers at CIBC in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Dye & Durham in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.40.

Shares of TSE:DND traded down C$0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$42.02. The stock had a trading volume of 118,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,705. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.12. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of C$11.25 and a 1-year high of C$53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.72 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dye & Durham will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

