CIBC Boosts Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$39.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

TSE ATZ traded up C$0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting C$31.00. 264,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,954. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 140.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$13.89 and a 12-month high of C$33.39.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

