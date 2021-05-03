CIBC Increases Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$5.50

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CMMC. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.94.

TSE CMMC traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,006. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.27. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.44 and a twelve month high of C$4.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$832.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total value of C$35,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 336,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$981,120. Insiders sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $209,240 over the last 90 days.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

