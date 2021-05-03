CIBC Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$33.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TECK.B. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.11.

TECK.B stock traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$11.01 and a 52 week high of C$29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.56.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

