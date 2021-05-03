CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$86.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BNS. Cormark increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$77.00 price target (up previously from C$70.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$77.69.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$78.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,238. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$78.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$69.56. The stock has a market cap of C$95.20 billion and a PE ratio of 14.75. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$49.11 and a one year high of C$80.16.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.96 billion. Analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.6000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

