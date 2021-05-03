Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Cirrus Logic worth $7,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $65,413,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $39,404,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 803.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,184,000 after purchasing an additional 326,565 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1,387.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,817,000 after purchasing an additional 213,527 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,275,000 after purchasing an additional 123,778 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $74.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.27. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,107.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.