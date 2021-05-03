Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $51.19 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

