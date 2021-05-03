Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,879,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,856 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.1% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $149,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after buying an additional 6,274,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,742,915,000 after buying an additional 2,222,924 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after buying an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after buying an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.01 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

